Cops on red alert for filing of COCs

THE POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be on red alert starting today (October 9) in preparation for the filing of certificates of candidacies (COCs) on October 11-17 for next year’s midterm elections.

PRO-7 Director, Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said that a red alert status means no policeman will be allowed to take a leave or be absent during said period.

“I have directed the provincial directors to coordinate with their respective Comelec (Commission on Elections) as to the requirements and processes of the filing of COCs so the police can assist,” he added.

Sinas said that PRO-7 is planning to have barangay level monitoring centers to serve as command centers for election-related activities.

The monitoring center will open on October 11 and will focus on the different political parties.

PRO-7 is also collating information regarding political rivalries in some cities and municipalities so they can closely monitor these places.

The region’s top police officials are also asking candidates to avoid bringing firearms upon filing their COCs and to limit the number of their security escorts allowed to bring guns.

He added that Comelec guards have been instructed to confiscate any firearms that will be brought inside Comelec offices and to check if these have permits.

Sinas also revealed that PRO-7 will not release the names of politicians or candidates who are on the narcolist so as not to influence voters’ preference.

“It is up to the people to decide who they want to sit for office,” said Sinas.

Meanwhile, the Comelec in Cebu City reminded aspiring candidates for the May 2019 midterm elections to complete all the needed requirements for a hassle-free filing of COCs.

Comelec-Cebu City North District Election Officer, lawyer Marchel Sarno, said no major preparations are needed for the filing of the COCs.

“We’re only anticipating around 40 individuals. It’s a small number compared during the barangay elections last May. We can readily accommodate one, whole slate,” said Sarno.