Motorcycle rider shot Monday night remains in critical condition

The motorcycle rider who was shot Monday night while along Cardinal Rosales Street at the Cebu Business Park remains in a critical condition in a Cebu City hospital.

PO3 Randy Jakosalem of Mabolo Police Station said that they are yet determine the motive behind the ambush-try on Jason Faustor.

“Wala pa naestorya ang biktima,” said Jakosalem.

Faustor sustained a gun shot wound on his head.