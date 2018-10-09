Motorcycle rider shot Monday night remains in critical condition
The motorcycle rider who was shot Monday night while along Cardinal Rosales Street at the Cebu Business Park remains in a critical condition in a Cebu City hospital.
PO3 Randy Jakosalem of Mabolo Police Station said that they are yet determine the motive behind the ambush-try on Jason Faustor.
“Wala pa naestorya ang biktima,” said Jakosalem.
Faustor sustained a gun shot wound on his head.
