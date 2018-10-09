Mambaling Bust: Live in couple nabbed; suspected shabu worth P500K seized

A common law couple or live in partners were arrested on Monday after they were caught with at least half-a-million peso worth of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

Jennifer Mijares, 42, and his common law husband Noel Gomez, 47, were handcuffed after they allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover police officer, said Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Precinct commander, during a phone interview on Monday.

The couple are both residents of Sitio Puntod Alaska, Barangay Mambaling.

Caballes, who led the buy-bust operation conducted by the precinct’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), also said that they also confiscated at least 40 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P590,000 during the drug operation.

He also said that Jennifer Mijares would follow her daughter Divine Mijares, who is in her 20s, to jail.

Caballes said that Divine was also arrested and put in prison after she was caught with 90 grams of suspected shabu in a drug buy-bust operation a few weeks ago.

When sought for comment, Jennifer Mijares denied being involved in the illegal drug trade.

She said that the illegal drugs found in the house on Monday were left there by her daughter before her arrest.

Mijares and Gomez were detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct’s detention cell pending the filing of charges.