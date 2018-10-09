Body of trisikad driver found dump with gunshot wounds

The body of a trisikad driver was found on the roadside of Barangay Cambuhawe in Balamban town early today (October 9).

Jonaly Claros, 39, was found with gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body.

Senior Insp. Deni Mari Pedrozo, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said that they are still conducting further investigation to determine who killed Claros and the motive behind his killing.

Claros is a resident of Barangay Baliwagan also located in Balamban town in midwest Cebu.