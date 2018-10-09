Family of slain motrocycle rider cries for justice

The family of Jason Faustor, the motorcycle rider who was shot while at the Cebu Business Park Monday night, is asking the police to look into his money lending business as possible motive in his killing.

Gloria Pilapil, Faustor’s mother-in-law, said in an interview with radio dyAB that he had some people who owed him a huge amount of money.

Pilapil said that Faustor had already died at 2:58 am today (Tuesday) while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cebu City contrary to initial information from the Mabolo Police Station that he remained in a critical condition.

Faustor left behind his wife and two daughters aged 11 and 7-years-old.

Pilapil said that Faustor works as an appliance salesman for a mall at the Cebu Business Park.

He already left work and was on his way to Lapu-Lapu to fetch his wife when he was shot by a motorcycle rider past 7 p.m. on Monday.

Pilapil said that Faustor would normally fetch his wife from her work before he would head home to Barangay Yati, Liloan.