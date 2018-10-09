Marijuana stalks uprooted in Tagbao

By Benjie Talisic | October 09,2018 - 10:52 AM

At least 1,100 stalks of fully grown marijuana were uprooted in Barangay Tagbao Cebu City on Tuesday morning (October 9).

Members of the City Intelligence Branch of Cebu City Police were patrolling around the mountain area when the group sighted a slop of Marijuana plantation secluded by surrounding forest vegetations.

The marijuana plantation has a total estimated worth of P440,000.