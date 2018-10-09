Tanod shot dead in Talisay

A tanod from the mountain barangay of Sinsin in Cebu City was shot dead by two still unidentified motorcycle-riding men while at Zone 5 Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City past 11 a.m. today (October 9).

PO1 June Zamora of the Talisay City Police Office homicide section identified the fatality as a certain Roger Labajo, who works as a barangay tanod in Sinsin and a motorcycle-for-hire driver at the same time.

Zamora said that Labajo was on board his motorcycle while traversing the Toledo-Wharf road on his way to Barangay Tabunok when the suspects, who appeared to be tailing him, shot him at the back of his body.

LOOK: Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City Tanod Roger "Torjack" Labajao was shot dead by an unknown assailant at Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu | Lito Tecson Posted by Cebu Daily News on Monday, October 8, 2018

Doria Cose, a Lagtang resident, said she heard a single gunshot before she saw Labajo fall from his motorcycle.

Zamora said that Labajo may have dropped off a passenger in the area, the reason why he was in Talisay City when the shooting incident happened.