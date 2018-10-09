Tanod shot dead in Talisay
A tanod from the mountain barangay of Sinsin in Cebu City was shot dead by two still unidentified motorcycle-riding men while at Zone 5 Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City past 11 a.m. today (October 9).
PO1 June Zamora of the Talisay City Police Office homicide section identified the fatality as a certain Roger Labajo, who works as a barangay tanod in Sinsin and a motorcycle-for-hire driver at the same time.
Zamora said that Labajo was on board his motorcycle while traversing the Toledo-Wharf road on his way to Barangay Tabunok when the suspects, who appeared to be tailing him, shot him at the back of his body.
Doria Cose, a Lagtang resident, said she heard a single gunshot before she saw Labajo fall from his motorcycle.
Zamora said that Labajo may have dropped off a passenger in the area, the reason why he was in Talisay City when the shooting incident happened.
