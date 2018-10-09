Cebu City, Manila among top ‘super cities’ in outsourcing

Cebu City now ranks 11th in the 2018 Tholons list of “super cities” for outsourcing.

This is a slight improvement of the city’s 12th rank in the 2017 edition of the list which is based on the Tholons Services Globalization Index (TSGI) report.

Aside from Cebu City, Manila has also improved in the rankings this year, regaining its 2016 spot as second top city on Tholons list. In 2017, Manila dropped to fourth place.

The 2018 TSGI report was globally released on the evening of October 8.

JUST IN: Cebu City slightly improves to 11th place in the Top 100 Super Cities based on the 2018 Tholons Services Globalization Index released globally on October 8, evening.

Tholons Chairman and CEO Avinash Vashistha, said digital is becoming a critical element in industries globally, especially in the outsourcing sector.

“Intelligent automation, machine learning, cognitive computing and applications moving to cloud is transforming businesses and the service industry.

Tomorrow’s workforce will be a digital workforce at scale, consisting of digital workers and human beings working together,” he said in a statement.

Bangalore City in India has retained its number one spot in the 2018 Tholons list of super cities.

Rounding up the top ten super cities are Mumbai (3rd), Delhi (4th), Hyderabad (5th), Krakow (6th), Dublin (7th), Sao Paulo (8th), Montevideo (9th), and Buenos Aires (10th).

Meanwhile, four other cities in the Philippines made it to the Top 100 list. These are Davao City (75th), Sta. Rosa (87th), Bacolod (89th), and Iloilo (92nd).

Like Manila and Cebu, these four cities have also improved their respective rankings compared to the 2017 list.

In the 2017 report, Cebu City lost its spot in the Top 10 and ended up in 12th place.

With this, the Philippines has improved its countrywide ranking in the Top 10 Digital Nations under the 2018 TSGI report.

From 3rd place in 2017, the Philippines is now at 2nd place, next to India.

Other countries in the top ten are Brazil (3rd), United States (4th), Mexico (5th), Canada (6th), Russia (7th), Vietnam (8th), Colombia (9th), and South Africa (10th).