A1 celebrates 20th year anniversary via Reunion concerts

The much-awaited reunion of well-loved 90s band A1 is finally happening! This time, fans will surely be thrilled as Paul Marazzi joins his original band mates Ben Adams, Mark Read, and Christian Ingebrigtsen for the British-Norwegian band’s 20th Anniversary “Reunion” Tour 2018. The band are scheduled to hold concerts in Asia between 15th – 25th October 2018

Ben, Mark, and Christian expressed their excitement on having Paul back on stage with them:

“We’re unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again and bringing the original line up of A1 together for the very first time in nearly 15 years, as we approach the 20th Anniversary of when we released our 1st single & album Here we Come. There was always an amazing dynamic and energy when the four of us performed together. So what better place to bring that magic back than to the part of the world that has always embraced us with such incredible love and support, South East Asia, more specifically, the Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore. We absolutely cannot wait to see our friends and fans over there once again, and bring them a show that will remind us of all the great times we had together. It will surely be a show to remember and not to be missed.”

Paul, who left the band in 2002 due to personal reasons, likewise conveyed his thoughts on the reunion tour. He said, “This time 20 years ago i was just starting out on an amazing journey that would take me to all four corners of the earth. I was lucky enough to see some amazing places and meet some very kind and wonderful people too. I can’t think of anywhere better to continue this journey once again than to South East Asia and what better company than my old friends Mark, Ben and Christian . I have so many fond memories of my time there and feel so privileged to be able to visit once again. See you all soon.”

A1 had their first breakthrough in the UK in 1999 with a collection of hit singles from their debut album. They went on to have international Top 10 and number 1 hits like Caught in The Middle, Same Old Brand New You, their cover of the A-Ha classic Take On Me, Everytime, and Heaven by Your Side.

The band also achieved huge success in the UK, Europe and across Asia, including a Brit Award for ‘Best British Breakthrough Act’ in 2001. A1 has accumulated over 10 million record sales worldwide.

Originally a quartet, A1 enjoyed success from late 90s to early 2000s. The band has formed a bond that they decided to get together seven years after their split and represent Norway for “2010 Eurovision Song Contest” with Don’t Wanna Lose You Again.

In February 2012, A1 performed with Blue and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees in “The Greatest Hits Tour,” which took them to Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia. They loved their two-week stay and charity work here that they held a benefit show in November for the underprivileged kids of Cebu.

The following year, A1 appeared in the TV documentary The Big Reunion along with Blue, Five, Damage, 3T, 911, Girl Thing, and 5th Story, and went on a UK tour. The boys also worked on their album and released “Waiting for Daylight” and “Rediscovered” in UK in June 2015.

A1 will perform their 20th Anniversary “Reunion” Tour concert at Waterfront Hotel & Casino, Cebu on Thursday 25th October 2018, 8PM

Tickets are available at SM TICKET outlets or log on to www.smtickets.com or call 470-2222 for information.

A1 – 20th Anniversary “Reunion” Tour concert in Cebu is presented by AEP (Aldueza Events Production) & Concert Republic.