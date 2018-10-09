Capitol to reduce number of whale shark visitors in Oslob
The Cebu provincial government has decided to reduce the number of people who go whale shark watching in Oslob.
From the a daily average of 1,000 visitors, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said stakeholders agreed to reduce it to 800 individuals per day.
The current admission fee, she added, will be retained until the local government unit will be able to deliver additional amenities like more comfort rooms and parking space.
