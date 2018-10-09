Bakud maintains allegiance with NPC

Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) maintains its allegiance with the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) for the 2019 midterm elections, Vice-governor Agnes Magpale said on Tuesday.

Magpale said they maintained their alliance with NPC because the chair of the coalition for Cebu is Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano.

Although Magpale will be the running mate of Gov. Hilario Davide III of the Liberal Party, the vice governor said she will depend on the Bakud party as to when will she file her Certificate of Candidacy.

Magpale also said that their line up for the provincial board is composed of candidates from LP and NPC.