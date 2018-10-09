Expect a huge number of runners in National Milo Marathon Cebu qualifying race

Around 15,000 runners have already enlisted for the 42nd National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg slated this Sunday, October 14, 2018.

The current number of runners was revealed during the launching of the Cebu qualifying race on Tuesday morning at the Cebu Grand Hotel.

The Cebu leg, the seventh of 11 qualifying legs held in key cities around the country, starts at Osmeña Boulevard fronting the Cebu Normal University campus and ends at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The launching was attended by Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal, a five-time National Milo Marathon champion, Cebu leg organizer Ricky Ballesteros, and Milo Sports Executive Ricky Ballesteros.

This year’s qualifying leg offers four distances: 21k, 10k, 5k, and 3k.

The champions of the 21k will qualify for the national championships in Laoag City, Ilocos Sur on December 9.

Registration is ongoing on at the Cebu City Sports Center.