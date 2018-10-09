Local produce and coffee industry take center stage at CEFBEX 2018

Now on its 10th year, the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo is back to deliver another memorable gastronomic experience for the Visayan community. Determined to nurture among Cebuanos their naturally adventurous outlook when it comes to food, CEFBEX 2018 invites everyone to go on the “Ultimate Foodventure” across the dynamic and vibrant gastronomic landscape of the Visayan food and beverage industry.

Turning the spotlight on all the tasty goodness that the region has to offer, this year’s CEFBEX is expected to showcase no less than the widest array of the latest F&B trends as the well as the freshest and tastiest goods from countless F&B exhibitors. Yet apart from the staple spread of unique and innovative F&B products, this year’s also show affirms its commitment in being a platform that empowers the region’s farmers and local food producers.

Coinciding with the advocacy of the government to improve the income opportunities of farmers and expand the availability of affordable food supplies for Filipinos, this year’s CEFBEX is more than thrilled to return with two signature event highlights that will help realize these noble aspirations.

Cebu Farmers Market

Organized in partnership with the Cebu Farmers Market, CEFBEX 2018 will once again host the Cebu Farmers Market. Conceived as a project that aims to help farmers by providing them with a regular opportunity to sell directly to consumers, the Cebu Farmers Market is a great venue to shop for locally and organically-grown produce. In bringing the Cebu Farmers Market to CEFBEX, the show organizers aspire to promote the world-class quality of the region’s local and organic produce to a wider audience.

At this year’s CEFBEX Cebu Farmers Market, find an array of fresh and organic fruits and vegetables such as papayas and dragonfruit from 4C’s Flock Farms in Balamban; calamansi, santol, and cherry tomatoes from Lopez Farm in Mabini; French beans, string beans, okra, and alugbati from Nat-Nat’s Vegetable and Herb Garden in Babag II; eggplant, sigarillas, and ampalaya from Cebu Organic Natural Farmers Federation in Cebu Province; Kale-Licious products from Seed and Soil Farm in Tabunan; Nature’s Bounty products from Carcar Natural Farmers in Calidnan, Carcar; and leafy green vegetables and tomatoes from La Estancia Farms in Danao City.

If you’re a fan of eating healthy or trying to lead a healthier lifestyle, the Cebu Farmers Market at CEFBEX 2018 is a must-visit event highlight with its wide-ranging and affordably priced selection of organic vegetables and fruits! At the same time, shopping at the Cebu Farmers Market means taking part in a meaningful cause to empower the organic farming industry of the region.

Coffee Fest

Coffee is a vital part of everyone’s daily routine. More than just a necessary component of most people’s diet, coffee has come to be a beverage that we enjoy for pleasure and relaxation. Recognizing the ever-growing love of Cebuanos for good coffee and likewise the fast-emerging local coffee industry in the region, this year’s CEFBEX returns with the highly-anticipated Coffee Fest.

Presented in partnership with Linear Coffee Roaster and the Cebu Bartenders Barista Association (CBBA), the Coffee Fest aims to showcase Cebu’s specialty coffee and cocktails as well as the talented brewers and baristas serving topnotch coffee and beverages from across the region. This year’s Coffee Fest also marks the fourth year that the CBBA has participated at CEFBEX.

Apart from the unique opportunity to sample a great variety of coffee products, Linear Coffee Roaster and CBBA will also be hosting a series of competitions such as the Cebu mixology, the Bartending face-off, the Brewers Cup, the Taster Cup, and the Latte Art Competition which will be held at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall Activities Center.

The major sponsors for this year’s Coffee Fest are Decouverte corporation, BIG Hotel, Barista Depot, Conlins, TSM, Edsa Beverage Group, El Kapitan while the supporting cafés and establishments include Lé Gab Café, Coffee notes, Fudge, Bird seeds, 32 umber, 22 tatcher, Purge coffee roaster, #ykw roaster, Coffee madness, Clean beach, El Union coffee, Fujinoya, Guion by Linear, and Urban Brew.

Each year, CEFBEX strives to offer food lovers, beverage enthusiasts, and industry players with a food show that constantly champions the growth of the Visayan F&B scene. By continuously mounting events such as the Cebu Farmers Market and the Coffee Fest in partnership with local farmers and coffee producers, CEBFEX hopes to nurture among the Visayan people a deep appreciate for exploring and supporting local F&B products.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 10th Cebu Food and Beverages Expo is happening on October 11 to 14 at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. Admission is free and open for all foodies and food enthusiasts! For more information, follow Cebu Food and Beverages Expo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram. You may also call (02) 656-9239 or email info.worldbex@gmail.com.