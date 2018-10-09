October frenzy at Robinsons Galleria

Nothing would be more rewarding than indulging in some retail therapy at the Robinsons Galleria where astonishing items of great value can be found during its mallwide sale from Oct 12 -17. Find great steals, stock up on some valuable finds at great discounts. With Christmas just around the bend, you’ll thank yourself for such foresight.

Go shopping on Oct. 12 and when you feel like taking a break, check out what’s happening elsewhere in the mall. In case you spot a large, excited crowd at the Atrium, don’t be surprised. It’s the mall show of the upcoming drama film First Love that pairs top actors Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo for the first time. Stay awhile for surprises.

Tag along your little ones on a Saturday this month and let them have fun watching the Magic Show at the PlayLab at the Greens Level 1 at 4 pm. Their priceless reactions will amaze you and fill your heart.

Pause for some cause, too. What’s October without Pink October, the breast cancer awareness campaign? Robinsons Galleria Cebu joins advocates in drumming up activities for the breast cancer awareness campaign starting also on Oct 12.

On the Saturdays of October, free breast screening is available. Avail of the breast cancer screening service. Better still, bring along your mother, sisters and even your girlfriends. Spread the word. Early detection can help save lives. The activity is held at Level 2 Pink Lounge from 2 pm to 5 pm in cooperation with the ICanServe Foundation and Cebu Doctors University.

Apart from availing of the free breast screening, pump up some energy to kick off your weekend. Sweat it out with family and friends at the Zumba party on Oct 26 at Level 1 Atrium from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Save the dates and head off to Robinsons Galleria Cebu for a fun-filled and rewarding experience.