Gacasan denies sending armed BIN to Archbishop’s Palace

Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan confirmed that Jerry Lou Labra is a member of their Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN).

But Gacasan said he was not certain why Labra was at the vicinity of the Archbishop Palace where he was arrested on Sunday.

“As far as ang barangay is concerned, wala siya nagpahibaw namo nga muadto siya adto (Archbishop’s Palace),” Gacasan told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Labra, 38, was arrested Sunday near the vicinity of the Archbishop’s Palace, where Sharmaine Puran, one of the survivors in the Malubog killing, is taking temporary shelter following her discharge from the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) Saturday night.

Police also recovered a .38 caliber revolver loaded with bullets from Labra’s possession.

Gacasan said he is now coordinating with BIN members in his barangay to clarify what Labra was doing at the Archbishop’s palace and who sent him there.

But as far as he is concerned, Gacasan said that Labra’s visit was not sanctioned by the barangay.

Guadalupe is one of the few barangays in Cebu City will still active BINs that would normally assist barangay officials in ensuring peace and order within their respective jurisdictions.