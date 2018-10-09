Congressman Cortes forming ‘powerhouse’ slate for 2019 elections

The group of sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes is said to be coming up with a “powerhouse” slate in the May 2019 election.

Insiders said that Cortes has managed to unify all political families in the city as he launches a campaign to retake the Mandaue City Hall from re-electionist Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing.

Sources, who requested for anonymity, said that Cortes’ slate would include Emmarie “Lollipop” Dizon, who would be the group’s candidate for sixth district representative, and Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede, who would be his vice mayoral candidate.

His candidates for Provincial Board Member are re-electionist Board Member Jonkie Ouano and Dr. Celedonio Sitoy, former Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president in Cordova town.

Former Congresswoman Nerissa Soon-Ruiz is also joining Cortes’ slate as one of the candidates for City Councilor.

Cebu Daily News sources said Cortes’ slate was finalized during a luncheon meeting that was held in a Mandaue City hotel on Saturday.

Photos taken during said meeting have already been circulated on social media with the caption “Power House” team.

Cortes will formally announce the members of his slate in a press conference on Thursday.