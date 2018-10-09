Celebrate Timeless Beauty with Rustan’s Beauty Addict



THE BIGGEST beauty event of the year returns for its third installment on Thursday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Level 1 of Rustan’s, Ayala Center Cebu, as it continues to empower women, and advocate confidence and individuality through beauty and cosmetics.

With the theme “Beyond Time,” Rustan’s Beauty Addict is set to recognize and celebrate the evolution of beauty throughout the years from the Gatsby-inspired charm of the Roaring Twenties to the modern minimalist look of the 21st century.

The evening will include fun counter games, activities and workshops from participating brands, with cocktails, live music, prizes, freebies and special

discounts for guests and Beauty Addict Members to enjoy.

Among the participating brands are CHANEL, Clarins, Deborah Lippmann, Dermalogica, Jane Iredale, L’Occitane, La Prairie, La Prairie, Laura Mercier, Local Essenses, MAC, Mario Badescu, Murad, NARS, Niche Fragrances, O.P.I., and Stila.

Become a #RustansBeauty-Addict member with any purchase from Rustan’s cosmetics, perfumery and toiletries department to join the beauty gathering and receive exclusive updates and discounts from The Beauty Source. The first 100 Beauty Addict members at the event will receive a complimentary bag.

The event is in partnership with Metrobank Femme Visa and is in support of the ICanServe Foundation which advocates breast cancer awareness, support for patients and survivors, and breast care health. The annual beauty event began at Rustan’s Makati in 2013 and had its debut at Rustan’s Cebu in 2016. (PR)