Bakery World’s cake decorating contest

With the aim to make Cebu a leader in the cake production market, the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (MCCI) brought a cake decorating contest to the Metro.

The Bakery World under the MCCI organized the Cake Masters Competition at the J Centre Convention Hall in Mandaue City which started last October 5 until October 7, to bring in multiple cake designers to Cebu and have their works of art displayed for the public to see and witness.

MCCI’s President Stanley Go said that this project was created in order to make Cebu the cake capital of the world, as well as bring “Instagramable” photos of the cakes which give them more awareness of the event.

This was also an opportunity for customers to find alternative options for cake decorators, as the contestants’ calling cards were displayed and given off.

The contest was divided into two different categories, the Wedding Cakes and the Best of Cebu and Mandaue, which was graced by 38 contestants from multiple corners of the world who joined the contest to prove their skills in Cake decorating.

The contest catered all professional bakers, and those who had the aspirations of being a baker.

The grand recieved t a cash prize of P30,000 and a plaque, while the 2nd and 3rd place, along with a plaque, got P10,000 and P5,000 cash prizes respectively.