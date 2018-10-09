Loisa Andalio tops list of Most Engaged Filipino Celebrities

KAPAMILYA young star Loisa Andalio leads the list of Most Engaged Filipino Celebrities for Twitter Philippines from January to September this year.

The list was first announced during the DigiCon 2018 last week but it was officially released on Twitter Philippines’ account yesterday.

The results were based on “retweets, likes, quote tweets, video views, and engagement rate.”

Currently, Andalio is under ABS-CBN management with 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

The 19-year-old actress, currently the love team partner of Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte, rose to fame after she joined “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB): All In” in 2014.

Last March, she won the Favorite Pinoy Newbie for the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Award.

Completing the top 10 Most Engaged Filipino Celebrities for Twitter Philippines are (in order): Alden Richards, Gretchen Ho, Maris Racal, Marlo Mortel, Cathy Gonzaga, Maine Mendoza, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo, and LA Aguinaldo.

Aside from the Most Engaged Filipino Celebrities, Twitter Philippines also released a list of Most Tweeted Hashtags in the Philippines.

The hashtag # Philippines tops the list followed by #PushAwardsKathniels, #PushAwardsMaywards, #KCA, #StarMagicBallFanFave, #MaineMendoza, #FavPinoyNewbieLoisa, #MayWard, #Morpinoybiga10, and #FavPinoyNewbieJoshua.

Twitter Philippines said the topics are the top trending content and conversations in the country.

These came from television series, love teams, and Korean pop groups.

“Twitter has become an avenue for people to connect with fellow fans and their favorite celebrities,” Twitter Philippines said.