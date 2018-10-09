Michele Gumabao flies to Albania to compete in Miss Globe 2018

BINIBINING Pilipinas Globe 2018 Michelle Gumabao left the country yesterday to compete in the Miss Globe 2018 pageant in Albania.

She updated her fans on Instagram and shared a photo of her raising the Philippine flag before departure.

“So excited to meet new people and visit new places but most importantly, I am looking forward to show the whole globe Filipino pride, talent, beauty, and heart,” she said in her post.

More than 50 candidates are expected to join Miss Globe 2018.

The coronation night is slated on October 21 at The Ampitheatre of Tirana in Albania.

Fellow beauty queens including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Grand International Eva Patalinjug, and Binibininig Pilipinas 2014 Universe Mary Jean Lastimosa reacted on her post and wished her well as she begins her Miss Globe 2018 journey.

Gumabao is the second Binibining Pilipinas 2018 winner who left the country to compete in their respective beauty pageants after Patalinjug who flew to Myanmar last weekend for the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant.

She is the successor of Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2017 and Miss Globe International 2017 first runner-up Nelda Ibe.

Before joining beauty pageants, Gumabao made a name for herself in sports and is known in the industry as the Lady Spiker of De La Salle University.

The athlete-turned-beauty queen is the elder sister of actor Marco Gumabao and the daughter of veteran actor Dennis Roldan.

In an Instagram story, Marco expressed support for his sister.

“Good luck @gumabaomichele. Bring home the bacon,” he said.