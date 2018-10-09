Mandani Bay celebrates Mooncake Festival

Mandani Bay went red and sweet as they celebrated a day of gathering and thanksgiving with the traditional mooncake festival.

Mandani Bay’s mooncake festival was organized in time with the mid-autumn celebration of the Chinese and Vietnamese communities. This event is traditionally celebrated in the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and is done during the harvest season when the moon shines the brightest of the year, thus the resemblance of the cake’s shape to the moon.

Along with the buffet of mooncakes and other famous Chinese dishes, various entertaining activities were prepared by Mandani Bay for its guests including a dragon dance show and a fireworks display.

Apart from the festive activities, Mandani Bay also had an open-house to showcase their newest residential building, Mandani Bay Quay Tower 2.

Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare waterfront development located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Cebu. It has residential towers interconnected by footbridges, exclusive parking area linking buildings at the base, retail spaces, border-wide boulevards, a tree-lined central avenue, and a 500-meter water frontage.