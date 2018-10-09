Jobs await Cebuanos at McDonald’s

JOB opportunities await the Cebuanos at McDonald’s through McDonald’s Philippines’ “Go Hire Day.”

Cebuanos are invited to be part of the company’s continuous growth and success.

McDonald’s Philippines gives currently enrolled college students and bachelor’s degree holders in Cebu the opportunity to experience world-class training and grow with the company.

McDonald’s Philippines is calling interested applicants for its restaurant service crew and manager trainee positions in its branches in the Visayas.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 11, Thursday, currently enrolled college students may apply for service crew positions at McDonald’s Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City branch, while bachelor’s degree holders may apply for manager trainee positions at McDonald’s JY Square in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

This initiative is part of McDonald’s national restaurant employee recruitment caravan called “Go Hire Day.”

Select McDonald’s restaurants in key cities become recruitment hubs for a day to fast track the process of job application.

With this initiative, the company eyes to reach its recruitment target of directly hiring over 1,000 Filipinos by the end of the year.

Through the “Go Hire Day” in Cebu, the food service giant boosts efforts to achieve its employment target in the Visayas region alone.

“We have seen the success of ‘Go Hire’ in making job-seeking more accessible and convenient to fresh graduates and to students looking for part-time work. As we hold this initiative in Cebu, we look forward to providing the same opportunity to more Filipinos who will be immersed in the world-class training McDonald’s has to offer,” says Chona Torre, Human Capital Group Senior Vice President of McDonald’s Philippines.

Interested applicants may find more information at www.mcdonalds.com.ph. /PR