Kepco SPC holds dual celebration

Kepco SPC Power Corporation celebrated its 500 Days Long Term Trouble-Free Operation (LTTFO) and marked its 13th Foundation Day last October 5 at Marco Polo Hotel, Cebu City.

Gracing the event were Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Agnes Devanadera and Commissioners Katherine Maceda and Alexis Lumbatan.

Mr. Kim Jung In, head of Kepco Global Business Management department, dignitary from the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Cebu, Consul General Mr. Oh Sung-Yong and Department of Energy OIC Regional Director for Visayas Saul Gonzales were also present.

Officers of Distribution Utilities in Cebu, Mactan, Negros, Leyte and Bohol Islands who are sourcing part of their power requirements from KSPC’s 200 MW power plant in Naga City, Cebu also attended and gave a toast to celebrate KSPC’s 500 Days LTTFO.

The event was also participated by KSPC employees and representatives of different government agencies, valued business partners and other stakeholders.

Raul Venerando M. Galano, Assistant Vice-President and Head of Visayas Operations of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, issued a certificate confirming and recognizing the 500 days (from April 28, 2017 to September 9, 2018) trouble-free operation of KSPC Unit 2 power plant, which contributed “to ensure the safety and reliability of the Visayas Grid.”

In her message, ERC chairperson Devanadera congratulated the KSPC for its performance and for taking care of its people in achieving this milestone. For his part, DOE-Visayas OIC Regional Director Gonzales lauded KSPC for its achievement, which translated to stable and reliable power supply for Visayas consumers.

Mr. Yoon, Jong Ryoon, KSPC’s new President and CEO, cited the lengthy history and diplomatic relationship between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, which flourished not only in the cultural field but also in the economic and political arena.

“Our being here tonight is not an accident. We are together now by design and by destiny. With the many obstacles around us, we need to unite and help each other, to go together and achieve the same goals,” said Yoon.

Moreover, Yoon assured that KSPC is doing its best to ensure uninterrupted power supply to provide quality, reliable and environment-friendly energy at best value to its customers, and to contribute to Philippine society by enhancing its energy sector and promoting sustainable community development. / PR