Local boxers all set for Pinoy Pride 45

ALA Promotions in partnership with ABS-CBN Sports and Action, officially announced in a press conference at the Summit Circle Hotel yesterday the upcoming Pinoy Pride 45, a triple WBO championship event at the IEC Convention Center on November 24, 2018.

The boxing event highlights three WBO fights. The main event features a WBO Oriental Super Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Jeo “Santino” Santisima and Mexican Uriel “Yuca” Lopez. “Prince” Albert Pagara will also defend his WBO Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight title against George Krampah of Accra, Ghana while the WBO World Youth Super Flyweight Championship will be at stake in a fight between Kevin “KJ” Cataraja from Tabuelan, Cebu and Mexican “Scarface” Hugo Reyes.

ALA chief trainer Edmund Villamor said both Jeo and Albert have great chances of winning against their foes.

“They just need intense trainings, study their opponent’s styles, techniques and be opportunistic during the fights. Their innate boxing talents, Jeo specializing on power and Albert on his refined skills, will lead to them to [victory].”

For first time WBO contender, KJ Cataraja, given the chance to be in a record holder fight is something to be thankful for.

“I have to prepare well and not be complacent with this fight since this will be a test for me in becoming a world rank boxer,” he said. This will be his second fight with a Mexican.