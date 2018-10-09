CSC issues reminders, exam centers for special CSE-PPT set on Oct. 14

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is set to hold its Special Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for Professional and Sub-Professional levels on October 14, Sunday.

In line with this, the CSC on Tuesday issued reminders to exam takers to ensure smooth conduct of tests. The CSC also announced exam centers for takers of Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE), Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination (ICLTE), Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and the Ethics Oriented Personality Test (EOPT).

However, the CSC clarified that the Special CSE-PPT is different from the suspended August 12 CSE-PPT in the National Capital Region and Morong, Rizal, which was moved to November 11, 2018.

Examinees must adhere to the “no I.D., no exam policy” of the CSC for its 7 examinations. Thus, examinees must bring an I.D. card, preferably the same I.D. presented during the filing of their application.

The CSC said examinees may also present the following valid I.D. cards:

Driver’s License or Temporary Driver’s License or Student Driver’s Permit

Passport

Professional Regulation Commission License

Social Security System I.D.

Government Service Insurance System I.D.

Voter’s I.D. or Voter’s Certification

Bureau of Internal Revenue or Taxpayer’s I.D. (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

Philhealth I.D.

Company or Office I.D.

School I.D.

Police Clearance or Police Clearance Certificate

Postal I.D. or Barangay I.D.

National Bureau of Investigation Clearance

Seaman’s Book

Home Development Mutual Fund Transaction I.D.

People With Disabilities I.D.

Solo Parent I.D.

Senior Citizen’s I.D.

Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card

CSC Eligibility Card

In case the I.D. card bears no date of birth, an original copy of PSA/LCR issued Birth Certificate printed on security paper must be presented.

The CSC also reminded examinees to arrive early on examination day to allow ample time for verification of requirements as well as locating room assignment. Testing venues are open at 6 a.m. and shall be closed by 7:30 a.m.

Examinees who would arrive later than 7:30 a.m. will not be admitted, the CSC said. Failure to take the examination on scheduled date will mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot, it added, while re-scheduling of examination date is not allowed.

The CSC asked examinees to observe proper attire – sleeveless shirt/blouse, shorts/short pants, and slippers are not allowed.

Black ballpen will only be used for the exams while pencils and any other kinds of pen such as gel pen, sign pen, fountain pen, friction pen, etc. including other colors of ball pen are not allowed, the CSC noted.

Calculators, books, dictionaries and other forms of printed materials, watch calculators, cellular phones, smart phones, watches, tablets and other gadgets are strictly prohibited, it also said.

But for BCLTE and ICLTE, only non-scientific and non-programmable calculator will be allowed during the examination, according to the CSC.

Meanwhile, examination centers for the BCLTE, ICLTE are as follows:

La Union National High School, San Fernando City, La Union (Region I);

Tuguegarao City Science High School (Region II);

Pampanga High School, City of San Fernando, Pampanga (Region III);

Batangas State University-Main, Batangas City (Region IV);

Divine Word College of Legazpi (Region V);

West Visayas State University, Iloilo City (Region VI);

Lahug Elementary School, Cebu City (Region VII);

Leyte Normal University, Tacloban City (Region VIII);

Don Pablo Lorenzo Memorial High School, Zamboanga City (Region IX);

Southern Philippines College, Cagayan de Oro City (Region X);

Palma Gil Elementary School, Davao City (Region XI);

Cotabato City National High School-Rojas Site and Koronadal Central Elementary School I ((Region XII);

Ramon Magsaysay High School-Cubao (NCR);

Baguio City National High School (CAR)

Butuan City School of Arts and Trades (Caraga).

Test centers for Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and EOPT are as follows:

Pampanga High School, City of San Fernando, Pampanga (Region III)

Batangas State University-Main, Batangas City (Region IV)

Mariners Polytechnic Colleges Foundation-Annex, Legazpi City (Region V)

Leyte Normal University, Tacloban City (Region VIII)

Southern Philippines College, Cagayan de Oro City (Region X)

Palma Gil Elementary School, Davao City (Region XI)

Ramon Magsaysay High School-Cubao (NCR)

Applicants may also check the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) at the CSC website, http://enosa.csc.gov.ph/eNOSAv3/. If examinees are unable to access through ONSA, they can inquire directly with their concerned CSC Regional/Field Office.