Cesafi semifinal cast complete

The semifinal cast is now complete after the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors dominated their respective opponents in the final day of the elimination round of the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars emerged as the top seed with a 106-77 decimation of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats while the Warriors blew out the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma Cobras, 82-60, to nab the fourth and final ticket to the next round.

The Warriors will now be taking on the Jaguars in the Final Four, which begins on October 20. USJ-R will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

The other semifinal match-up will feature the two-time defending champions and second seed University of the Visayas (UV) against the third seed University of Cebu (UC). The Green Lancers need to only win once to move on to the finals.

USJ-R, UV and UC all had the same 9-3 (win-loss) record after the elims but the Jaguars claimed the top seed by virtue of a superior quotient of 1.08. UV got the second seed with their quotient of 0.99. UC placed third as they got the lowest quotient score of the three at 0.91.

USC ended up tied with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers at 5-7 but the Warriors earned the right to advance to the next round by virtue of their superior point difference.

USPF won over USC, 79-77, in the first round but USC defeated USPF, 66-60, in the second round of the double round-robin eliminations.

Sommy Managor led USC with 25 points while John Reel Saycon and Jules Langres had 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Reigning league MVP Jaybie Mantilla led six players in double-figures for USJ-R with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Segamars Ewenike had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, Miguel Gastador added 13, Tricky Peromingan tallied 12 while Fletcher Galvez and RJ Dinolan pitched in 11 apiece.

Mark Kong scored 30 points for a CIT-U squad that finished the season at 3-8.