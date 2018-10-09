Cesafi All-Stars Team Slaughter has two MVPs

THE new format of the Cesafi All Star Game is already generating much excitement after the draft held yesterday saw the last two MVPs of the men’s division getting picked for Team Slaughter.

University of the Visayas (UV) head coach Gary Cortes, the man tasked with leading Team Slaughter, made 2016 MVP and Green Lancer star Rey Suerte the first pick. He then snagged 2017 MVP Jaybie Mantilla of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) his second pick.

Afterwards, a confident Cortes remarked that this was the best All Star lineup he has ever had.

“This is the best All Star Line up I have ever had, a balanced team that is composed of veteran All Stars who can contribute their experience and some rookie All Stars that provide the speed,” said Cortes. “I have with me the ‘David and Goliath’ of USJR in (Jaybie) Mantilla and (Segamars) Ewenike.

And most of all, Team Slaughter has the two CESAFI MVPs in Rey Suerte and Jaybie Mantilla, so what else am I looking for?”

Completing Team Slaughter are UV’s Jancork Cabahug, Gileant Delator, Jafet Claridad, Ubert Villaceran, Jiesel Tarrosa, Southwestern University-Phinma’s Shaquille Imperial and Red Cachuela, USJ-R’s Miguel Gastador and Elmer Echavez, University of Southern Philippines’ Roy Quiachon, and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s Jessie Aloro and Kevin Oleodo.

University of Cebu (UC) team consultant Dondon Hontiveros, who represented Team Fajardo’s head coach Yayoy Alcoseba, was also content with the players they got and expressed his excitement for the upcoming game.

“Nindut ni sya na style. (This is a nice style) We patterned it after the NBA All star so hopefully it will be a yearly event with this style. With the guys that we have we are confident of giving them a good game and for the fans also. We are excited and we are looking forward to Sunday,” Hontiveros said.

Team Fajardo picked seven guys from UC, namely Darrell Shane Menina, John Jabello, Peter Codilla, Paul Galinato, Justine Dacalos, Frederick Elombi and Joven Tagudin. They will team up with the likes of the University of San Carlos’ John Reel Saycon, USJ-R’s RJ Dinolan and Nichole Ubalde, SWU’s Reeve Ugsang and William Polican, USPF’s RR Cauba and CIT’s Kenny Rocacurva and Mark Kong.