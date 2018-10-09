Parkmall Horror Booth returns

In time for the Halloween Season, Parkmall has returned with their Horror booth, this year, called Kakahuyan, a woods – inspired maze to celebrate the Halloween Season.

The Kakahuyan, according to Marketing Officer of Parkmall Justine Espina, was inspired from Cebuanos “tuo-tuo” that monsters and ghosts are lurking in the deepest, darkest areas of the forest.

Previously, Parkmall’s Horror booth had several other themes before which featured things like zombies, a hospital and a graveyard.

“We’re focusing more on the Filipino myths and folklore, and Parkmall have fully embraced their identity as a home – grown mall,” said Espina.

The opening day also featured a photo booth that people could avail while waiting for their turn to get inside the dark, isolated room where the maze is located in.

However, it is only available in the opening day.

The insides of the horror booth is slightly humid due to the small clamped area they chose to put it up on, but also cold enough to bring in the ambiance of a real forest.

In every nook and cranny lies mythical Filipino monsters like the Tikbalang, White Lady, Tiyanak and Aswang, all played by the same actors Parkmall has hired to play their creepy monsters.

However, this is however not for the faint of heart due to the fear and the trauma it could possibly apply to those who aren’t ready.

In line with that, Parkmall is not allowing children under the age of seven, pregnant women and people with heart problems are not allowed to enter the maze.

People who enter the maze are also not allowed to bring their belongings inside, in case they might accidentally leave it there.

The maze can reportedly be finished in two or three minutes, but could last for five minutes if the person would take too long to finish it.

The booth is running from October 5, 2018 to November 4, 2018, from 2pm to 10pm.