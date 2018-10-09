Malubog souls ‘cry for justice’

THE families and friends of the five people killed execution-style in Barangay Malubog on Thursday, claimed to have seen and heard creepy things emanating from the rooms of the victims.

Emily Abella, the mother of Lester Abella, told Cebu Daily News that she could still feel her son’s presence in their house.

Emily said that one time when they entered her son’s room, they were shocked to discover that everything was in disarray especially Lester’s collection of baseball caps.

“Natingala jud mi sir kay ang mga kalo naka plastar man unta to tanan unya tingala lang mi nga wala naman sa ilang lugar,” the grieving mother said.

(We were shocked to find out that his collection of baseball caps were scattered all over the room when these were neatly arranged)

Lester’s live-in partner, Shirley Quizon also narrated an eerie experience.

She said that one time she was drinking their favorite cereal drink when she noticed bubbles appear on the drink. When she examined closely, she said she saw that the drink slowly diminished like someone else was sipping it.

Crying

Jonah Tayor, the younger sister of Orlando also relayed a strange experience.

Jonah claimed that one night, she and a younger sibling heard their brother crying in his room.

Their mother and her other siblings also said that sometimes they could feel somebody hugging them. This is usually followed by a chilly breeze.

The mother and some close relatives of Carl Cabahug also claimed to have heard the victim crying inside his room one night when it was raining hard.

Meanwhile, close friends of Diover Van Sanjorjo, who was also gunned down in Malubog, testified being whistled at by the victim using his signature whistle.

Nichk (not his real name) a close family friend of Christopher Tangag, the young call center agent who sidelines as a habal-habal driver, told CDN that dogs that are within or near the chapel where Tangag’s body lie in state, would howl in unison every 11 p.m.

Relatives and friends of the five victims believe that the creepy incidents are signs that the victims are crying for justice for the injustice that has been done to them.