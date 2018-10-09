8 UC grads land in Top 10 of naval exams

A UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) graduate who considers himself an “ordinary student” topped this year’s Naval Architecture and Marine Engineer Licensure Examination along with seven of his close college friends from the same university.

Joseph Vincent Satura, 21, garnered a rating of 92.20 percent to preserve UC’s stranglehold of the top spot in the said board exams.

Satura told Cebu Daily News that he was just an ordinary student back in high school and only ventured outside of his comfort zone when he reached college.

Unlike others, this year’s topnotcher took up Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering because of the limited list of degree programs supported by a scholarship grant he is taking.

But after five years in college, he admitted to have learned to love the course.

The eldest of four siblings, Satura said they grew up being constantly encouraged by their parents to finish college, something the older folks were not able to do.

His fondest wish is to be able to one day give back to his family for their love and support.

Achiever

Last January 2017, Satura competed and won the grand prize in the 2nd Alliance of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Students of the Philippines (ANAMESP) convention.

Also April of last year, he represented UC in a Ferry Design Competition in Thailand.

Satura is currently working as a part-time faculty at UC.

Classmates since first year

Satura’s close friends who were also his classmates since first year also topped the exams with Joyce Kimberly Alejandro and Ross Norman Bacus tied at second place with a rating of 88.60% while Prince Kyle Abanid landed at the third spot with a rating of 88%.

UC’s other topnotchers were Benson Jade Madriaga (4th place, 87.6%), Christian Joseph Duliguez (7th place, 86.2%), Jonez Marie Chiu (9th place, 85.4%), and Wrynzler Wyrken Toni Timbal (10th place, 85.2%).

Back when they were still studying, the friends vowed to help each other graduate and pass the licensure exams.

For five years in college, they supported each other with their lessons and with monetary concerns.

All of them were surprised of the results though, especially since they found the exam quite difficult.

“Ang ako raman kay maka pasar, lipay na ko ato. Pag tan-aw nako sa website kay… hala, apil diay ko sa topnotcher,” an obviously happy Duliguez said.

It was a feeling shared by the college classmates, close friends and now board topnotchers.