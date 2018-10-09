Police no longer keen on getting Poran’s statement

Sensing that Sharmaine Poran doesn’t trust them, the police have decided on Tuesday to no longer get her statements regarding the shooting incident in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City which claimed the lives of five persons.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they will no longer make an effort to get Poran’s statements.

“As to Poran, dili na mi mag-attempt mo adto didto sa iyaha. Dili siya ganahan namo, so okay lang,” said Sinas in a press conference on Tuesday.

(As to Poran, we will no longer attempt to go to her. If she does not like us, it’s okay)

Poran and her family have sought the help of the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) regarding the shooting incident early morning of Thursday.

In interviews after the incident at the Transcentral Highway, Poran claimed that it was the police who were behind the execution-style killings.

Sinas vehemently denied the accusations and claimed that it was the handiwork of rival drug syndicates.

He also said that since Poran refused to cooperate with them, they will instead try to get the statement of another survivor, Antonio Belande.

Belande is the habal-habal driver who escaped execution by rolling off a slope and hiding among the bushes until investigators and mediamen arrived at the crime scene on Thursday morning.

Sinas claimed that Belande is willing to cooperate with them.

“Belande is very cooperative and we are very happy that he is cooperating with us. Iyaha lang (apprehension) is pag guarantee sa iyahang safety and his family. And tabangan nato siya sa iyahang safety,” (His only concern is his safety and that of his family. We will definitely help him with that), Sinas said.

The region’s top police official also added that he has directed investigators that once they’re done interrogating Belande, they will not anymore expose the victim for the latter’s peace of mind.

Sinas said that they are now checking as to what drug group Poran was connected to.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a case for possession of an unlicensed firearm against Jerry Lou Labra, the off-duty SRP security guard who was found carrying a .38 caliber revolver outside the Archbishop’s Palace compound where Poran has been given pastoral protection.

Labra, 30, was arrested as he was about to enter the Archbishop’s Palace on Sunday evening with a backpack containing the firearm and five live ammunition.

Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez, Station Commander of Abellana Police, said that they are still verifying Labra’s claims that he is a security guard of the South Road Properties.

In earlier interviews, Labra of Barangay Guadalupe claimed that he is a member of the Barangay Intelligence Network, a claim which Guadalupe Barangay Captain, Michael Gacasan confirmed.

Gacasan, however, said, that as far as the barangay is concerned, Labra did not inform them that he will be going to the Archbishop’s Palace last Sunday.

Labra claimed that he was sent to the Archbishop’s Palace to ensure the safety of Poran. /with Benjie B. Talisic and Morexette Marie Eram