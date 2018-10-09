NO SUSPECTS IN FATHER, SON MURDERS

As police fail to identify the assailants of former Lagtang Barangay Captain Marc Ferdinand “Dindin” Bas and his son Art Stephen, their family and friends begged for justice and implored investigators to arrest the persons behind their murders.

Dindin’s body was found sprawled inside his rented house in Barangay Simala, Sibonga town.

His son Art Stephen, who was just elected barangay councilor, was shot inside his car three months ago.

Police say Dindin could have been the target and Art’s shooting could have been a case of mistaken identity considering that Art was driving his

father’s heavily tinted SUV.

After the ambush, the assailant opened the door of the driver’s side to check on the victim before speeding off.

“Luoy kaayo kay duha na gyud ang nawala sa ilang pamilya. Kanang mga Bas, mga maayo na silang tawo. Wala gyud na silay nabuhat nga dautan dinhi. (It is very unfortunate as the family has lost two of its members. They are good people. They never committed any wrongdoing here),” said a barangay worker in Lagtang who requested anonymity.

Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao said they were deeply saddened by the news of Dindin’s death last Monday. “Nasubo mi sa iyang kamatayon. Hasta ang iyang anak naapil. (We are saddened by his death. Even his son was killed),” he said in an interview.

Bas’ friends hope that the remaining members of the Bas family will remain strong and overcome the challenges they experience.

Last victim

Bucao expressed hope that the killing of Dindin would be the last in the family.

Dindin’s father, Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas left the country last July and has not returned since then.

His leave of absence is effective until November 2018.

Bucao said Councilor Arturo was deeply affected by the death of his son and grandson.

“Di nato malikayan ang unsay gibati sa usa ka amahan. Mao man na ang iyang giingon nga subo palandungon nga ang iyang anak nga si Dindin, usa sa iyang pinangga nga anak, ug plus kato pa gyud ang iyang apo,” Bucao said.

(We understand what the father feels now. He said he was really sad about what happened to his son and his grandson.)

“Gi tambagan siya sa iyang anak nga doktora, aron papahuwayon siya kay depressed kaayo si Konsehal Arturo Bas. Duna man sab to siyay gamay nga problema sa panglawas, sa kasing-kasing ug high blood sab to siya.” Bucao added.

(Councilor Arturo Bas was advised by his physician- daughter to rest because he was so depressed with what happened. He has heart problems and high blood pressure.)

Immediate members of the Bas family begged off from issuing any statement for now and appealed for privacy.

Bas’ body lies in state at their residence in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

The date of the burial has yet to be finalized.

Library

Lagtang barangay officials are constructing a library in memory of Art who was a councilman and the chairman for the committee on education in Barangay Lagtang when he died.

A close friend of Art’s father said he does not believe reports that the older Bas was involved in the drug trade.

He, however, admitted was once a drug user.

“Kahibalo ko mogamit na siya (Dindin) sa una atong wala pa siya na-kapitan. Apan, niundang na to siya adtong nagkasakit siyag asthma. Wala gyod to siya namaligya. (I know he used drugs before he became a barangay chairman. However, he stopped when he got sick with asthma. He also did not sell drugs),” he said.

Dindin, 42, was identified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as among the country’s narco politicians.

At that time, then Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Chief Eric Noble linked Bas to the drug network of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

He was arrested by the Talisay City Police in April 2017 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives. He was out on bail.

Dindin chose to withdraw to a secluded place months ago.

At about 6 a.m. on Monday, his bullet-riddled body was found slumped on the floor inside his rented house in Sitio Dumlog, Barangay Simala, Sibonga town, Cebu — located about 200 meters from the highway with the next house several meters away.

Motive

Cebu Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, said politics, drugs, and personal grudge were among the possible motives behind the killing of Dindin. “Yung nag profile ang ating investigators sa victim, may naka-alitan ang dating barangay captain during his incumbency sa Talisay. (When our investigators profiled the victim, we found out that the former barangay captain had a personal conflict with someone),” he said.

As of now, however, Abrugena said they do not have any idea yet as to the identities of the suspects. He said not a single witness also came forward to testify and help the police in the investigation. /with reports from Nestle Semilla