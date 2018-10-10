Mandaue drug surrenderer killed

Danilo Cantilla, 53, availed of the anti-drug intervention program of Barangay Cambaro in Mandaue City.

But he will no longer be able to graduate in December from the program, which he religiously attended in the last few months, after he was killed by a motorcycle tandem early morning of Wednesday (October 10).

Cantilla, a motorcycle-for-hire driver, died on the spot from bullet wounds on his head.

But his passenger, a student, was unharmed.

The killing incident happened in Purok Ampalaya located just a few meters away from the old Cambaro barangay hall and from his home.

Cantilla’s wife, Brenda, said they heard several gun bursts past 6 a.m. today. A neighbor also told her that her husband had been killed.

Brenda said that Cantilla was a good man who took care of the needs of their four children.

“Dili gani na siya manigarilyo or mo inom,” she said.

Brenda said that Cantilla did not also use illegal drugs. But she could not say if he was a drug peddler, the reason why he availed of the barangay’s anti-drug intervention program.