Two houses burned in Argao fire
Two houses were burned in a fire which hit a residential area in Barangay Canbanua, Argao town, south Cebu, early today (October 10).
The 7:30 a.m. fire was said to have started at the house of former barangay captain Eddie Daug-daug that is located along San Miguel Street.
Investigators from the Argao Fire Station are still looking into the cause of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.