Two houses burned in Argao fire

Two houses were burned in a fire which hit a residential area in Barangay Canbanua, Argao town, south Cebu, early today (October 10).

The 7:30 a.m. fire was said to have started at the house of former barangay captain Eddie Daug-daug that is located along San Miguel Street.

Investigators from the Argao Fire Station are still looking into the cause of the fire.