100+ bettors nearly bagged P1B lotto jackpot – PCSO

More than 100 bettors almost won the P1 billion jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Wednesday.

The jackpot is still up for grabs as nobody guessed the winning combination of 12-16-46-03-38-36, which carried a prize of P1,026,264,340.

However, 113 bettors nearly hit the biggest jackpot in the history of PCSO after they guessed five numbers of the winning combination. They each won P158,760, the PCSO announced.

According to the PCSO website, bettors who get five numbers can win as much as P280,000, but the prize can vary depending on “the total sales generated and the number of winners on the particular draw.”

Meanwhile, one winner bagged the P97,384,918 jackpot for the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on the same night after getting the combination of 19-32-40-21-05-43, draw results released by PCSO showed.

The previous biggest jackpot prize in the history of PCSO was in 2010 when it reached P741 million. A bettor in Olongapo City in Zambales took home the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot after guessing the combination 11-16-42-47-31-37.