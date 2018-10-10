DENR to determine Oslob’s whale watching carrying capacity

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) together with other stakeholders will determine the carrying capacity of the whale watching activities in Oslob town.

Reginaldo Bueno, development management officer of DENR-7, said that the reduction of tourist visits imposed by the provincial government is only a temporary move that will be implemented until such time that the Whale Shark Visitor Management team is able to identify the average number of tourists that should be allowed to visit are on a daily basis.

Management team members are set to visit Oslob town next week.

On Monday, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said that local tourism stakeholders have agreed to implement a centralized reservation scheme.

Tourists will be reduced to a maximum of only 800 from the previous daily average of 1,000.