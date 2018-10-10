Mercedes-Benz Cebu kicks off Great Sale Promo

The dream of driving home a Mercedes-Benz is now possible as Global Star Motors (GSM) Corporation, the official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Cebu City, holds a grand sale of pre-owned and demo Mercedes-Benz vehicles from October 15 to 21, 2018.

Select pre-owned and demo Mercedes-Benz units will be available for purchase through cash or bank financing through WEALTHBANK, GSM’s partner bank for the said sales promo.

Customers who avail of WEALTHBANK’S financing program are guaranteed fast onsite approval, free chattel fees, and low down payment or low monthly schemes.

Interested parties can choose from the wide array of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that meet a variety of lifestyle needs, including the agile B-Class sports tourer, the sporty and muscular GLA compact SUV, the spacious and luxurious GLC mid-size SUV, the compact executive C-Class sedan, the ultra-luxurious and intelligently safe E-Class, and the classy multi-function V-Class van.

Visit the Mercedes-Benz Cebu showroom at Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City or call (032-260-3333/+63 917 718BENZ(2369)) for more details.