AAC Light Strong makes CABC Finals

AAC Light Strong moved on to the finals while MetroTiles forged a do-or-die game for the other slot in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup last Sunday at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

AAC Light Strong survived the Econtech in overtime, 92-90, while MetroTiles outlasted the top ranked Davies Paints, 71-65.

The win by AAC LightStrong places them in the finals, where it will wait for the winner between MetroTiles and Davies Paints.

Ralph Catugas led the way for the winners with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Brian Acebedo helped out with 16 points, four boards, three dimes and three steals.

Mike Cinco led MetroTiles with 25 points, eight rebound and three assists while Darren Morandante was just as lethal on the floor, piling up 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists to help the team set a rubbermatch for the last ticket to the finals this Sunday at the same venue.