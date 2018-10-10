Cebuanos to welcome rare visit of Padre Pio’s incorrupt heart
Cebuanos will have a chance to view and venerate the incorrupt heart relic of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina starting Thursday to Sunday.
The precious relic from Italy will arrive at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will preside over the Mass at 10:30 a.m on Thursday.
This year marks the centennial of the appearance of the stigmata — the five wounds of Jesus — on Padre Pio’s hands and feet.
The Philippines will be the fourth country visited by the heart relic, after the United States, Paraguay and Argentina.
