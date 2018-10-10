Sinsin Barangay Captain to police: Secure our barangay

For the village chief of Sinsin, Cebu City, said it is a high time for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to deploy law enforcers in their area.

Barangay Captain Aurelio Laspuña said the death of one of his tanods, Roger Labajo, maybe related to crime syndicates that would pass by their village to escape.

Labajo was shot dead in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City by still unidentified assailants on Tuesday afternoon (October 9).

“I guess he knows something about criminal syndicates that’s why he was shot dead,” said Laspuña.

“We have identified the borders between Barangay Sinsin and Talisay City and Minglanilla as critical areas because we are monitoring reports that some syndicates, especially those into drugs, would pass through these borders to escape (from) Cebu City,” he added.

Laspuña also said he has sought help from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña a few months ago to tap CCPO to help address their concerns.

“Before Roger was killed, one of my staff was also killed. We still don’t know why but we also suspect that it has (something) to do with the criminal groups passing by our barangay,” he explained.

In August, Osmeña wrote CCPO to request for police visibility in Barangay Sinsin.

Osmeña said then that the barangay has served as an “exit point” for criminals who want to flee Cebu City.