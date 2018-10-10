Young man wins jackpot in Maryland lottery twice, only days apart

A MAN in Maryland, United States got lucky twice by winning the jackpot in the local lottery, in only a couple of days apart.

Twenty-four-year-old William Frasher first hit the jackpot by winning $80,060 (around P4.3 million) in the Keno game from the Maryland Lottery on September 20.

His next win came last October 3, two days after he claimed his first prize. His next win was $25,000 (around P1.3 million). His earnings combined, he won a total of $105,060 (almost P5.7 million).

Since winning the lottery, Frasher said he gained a bit of popularity. “I got like 67 Facebook notifications when I was doing a walk-through on a property and had no idea what was going on!” he said.