PSDL suspends DLIC player

A PLAYER from the Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC) will be suspended following a heated game against the San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) in the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) 18-Under basketball tournament last Saturday at the Cebu Cherish School, Inc. (CCSI) Gym.

According to PSDL official Marlove Alquizar, DLIC’s Daniel Puasa will be suspended for one game for getting called for two technical fouls during the game against SIPS, which DLIC won, 49-36.

Coaches of both teams admitted the game was a heated one but said they did their best to remind their respective teams to keep their cool.

“I told my players to stay calm and play as is and not to get infuriated by their actions,” Virgilio Godinez, SIPS 18-Under basketball head coach, said.

DILC head coach Edsel Say Valcena said things like this sometimes happen during games, but he still called the attention of his players when he thought the game was getting out of hand.

“When the things started to heat up, I called out the team and reprimanded them,” said Valcena, whose team remained perfect at 5-0 (win-loss). SIPS fell to 3-2.

In the other 18-Under category games, Academia del Christifidelis (AdC) won by default after Soreto B. Cabahug (SBC)- Forum failed to show up.

PAREF Springdale defeated Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST), 45-35.

In the 16-Under, Mt. Olive School of the Philippines (MOSP) won against Salazar College of Science and Institute of Technology, 55-52; St. Louis College-Cebu (SLCC) routed Monterey, 66-15; Philippine Christian Gospel School (PCGS) defeated DLIC, 60-58; and BAST crushed Centre for International Education (CIE), 64-32.

Monterey won against BAST with 48-40; SCSIT defeated Springdale, 43-38; and DLIC prevailed against PCGS, 60-34, in the 14-Under category. In the 12-Under games, MOSP toppled St. Benedict, 37-28; PCGS defeated Monterey, 60-41; and SIPS won against Springdale, 29-23.