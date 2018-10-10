Lycans, Paragsa, CompMan now 3-0

DEFENDING champions Lycans, Paragsa and CompMan kept their unbeaten records intact after they emerged victorious over their respective opponents in the 5th season of the Duterte Basketball League last Sunday at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Paragsa bested iKustomz, 61-59, as former Letran Knight Franz Dysam led the way with 12 points to help the team improve to 3-0 (win-loss).

The Lycans went down the wire before defeating the Gifters, 73-72.

Wide-bodied big man Fritz Dajalos scored 17 markers for the now 3-0 Lycans.

CompMan also got past Tito’s Kitchen, 74-68, behind Brian Gomez’s 23 points to boost their record to 3-0.

In other games, Sherilin Plastics won over the Knights, 71-68, CPPO routed the Rasenta Builders, 80-56, Penthel beat Elwin Construction, 67-58, SAGBAF Enterprises defeated the BJMP, 77-68, and JTR Rehab clobbered Neilrosemark, 71-59.