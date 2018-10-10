New finisher’s medal design, training hoodie in Milo Marathon Cebu

THERE WILL be several changes for this year’s National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg which will be held this Sunday starting from the Osmeña Boulevard fronting the Cebu Normal University campus.

This was divulged by Milo Sports Executive Lester Castillo during a press conference last Tuesday at the Cebu Grand Hotel.

Among the changes include a new finisher’s medal design for the 21-kilometer race. Another exciting revision is the finisher’s shirt, which will now be replaced by a training hoodie that can be used for various purposes.

And because the race is among the most anticipated in Cebu, organizers are also making sure that runners will stay safe during race day. This is why they have doubled the marshals, volunteers, and police officers along the route.

According to Cebu leg organizer Ricky Ballesteros among the 1,000 registered 21k runners, majority of them are either foreigners or runners from outside of Cebu.

“A lot of them always look forward in running here in Cebu because of the people, the atmosphere of the race, the place of course, the culture, and the food,” said Ballesteros.

The race starts at 4 a.m with the 21k followed by the shorter distances, the 10k, 5k, and 3k. The finish line is set at the Cebu City Sports Center.