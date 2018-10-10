Dad’s move on Tom, SRP reso slammed

WHY is the administration bloc keen on passing a resolution asking the City Council to allow Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to enter into a settlement in all cases involving the South Road Properties (SRP)?

Councilor Joel Garganera said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he believed that this was a politically motivated move and a diversionary tactic on the issue between Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and two of the country’s largest conglomerates over the sale of 45 hectares of SRP lot.

Garganera was referring to Councilor Dave Tumulak’s proposed resolution to allow the mayor to enter into a settlement in cases involving the SRP.

It was not deliberated by the Council on Tuesday but after a heated debate on whether to accept the filing of the resolution or not because it was not on the agenda for the day’s session.

Although Garganera agreed that the resolution proposed could be a key to resolve all issues related to SRP, he stressed to place it under further discussion and deliberation.

“I agree with the resolution’s gist because for two years, it seemed that the potential of SRP was placed in hostage,” Garganera said.

“This matter is very vital, and it should have supporting documents, too. We should give time and focus on this one,” he added.

When sought for comment, Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña, who is allied with BOPK, said their party was all right to move the resolution’s filing to a later date.

“Of course, I support that. I mean, isn’t that what everybody wants? That the mayor would at least negotiate. It was just asking him to negotiate. (It was) Just a request,” Councilor Osmeña said.

Garganera, like his Barug-PDP Laban allies, questioned the timing of the filing of the resolution.

He also said he believed that it was politically motivated since it was done a few days before the filing of certificate of candidacy for the May 2019 elections.

As for the cases involving the SRP, there are nine cases including the one between Osmeña and the consortium.