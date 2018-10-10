Be patient, Sinas tells grieving Bas family

To the grieving family of former Lagtang Barangay Captain Marc Ferdinand “Dindin” Bas and his son Art Stephen Bas, a word of advice from the region’s top police official: Be patient.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) head, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, assured that crime investigators are doing their best to solve the killing of the father and son.

“We will fast track the investigation,” said Sinas in a text message to Cebu Daily News when asked about updates to the two murder cases.

The Bas family and their friends begged for justice and implored investigators to arrest the persons behind their murders as soon as possible.

At about 6 a.m. on Monday, Dindin’s bullet-riddled body was found slumped on the floor inside his rented house in Sitio Dumlog, Barangay Simala, Sibonga town, Cebu — located about 200 meters from the highway with the next house several meters away.

His son Art Stephen, who was just elected barangay councilor, was shot inside his car while on his way to school three months ago.

Police say Dindin could have been the target and Art’s shooting could have been a case of mistaken identity considering that Art was driving his father’s heavily tinted SUV.

Until now, the police have not yet identified even a single suspect behind the ambush of Art Stephen and the killing of Dindin.

Sinas said that they want to make sure they will get the right suspects in killing the father and son.

He also urged the family to help them in their investigation.

“Hopefully they will also help us and assist us in the investigation,” said Sinas.

Sinas said that until now the family have not yet coordinated with the police.

He said that members of the Sibonga Police went to the Bas family but the latter begged off to be interviewed.

“The chief of Sibonga Police personally went to the wake of Dindin Bas. But they refused to cooperate as of now since they are still grieving,” Sinas said.

The director added that they respect the decision of the family and hope that they will get their statements soon as it will be a big help in their investigation.

The police are looking into politics, illegal drugs, and personal grudge as motives in killing Dindin Bas.

The elder Bas has been tagged earlier by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as one of the country’s narco politicians.