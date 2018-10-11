Man arrested in Ermita drug bust

Fiel Secretaria, 19, tried to continue the illegal drugs business of his uncle, slain drug lord Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria.

But Fiel was collared by personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Pardo Police Station in a buy bust operation at 1 a.m. today (October 11) close to his residence in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Police confiscated around P3 million worth of suspected shabu from Fiel’s possession.

But Fiel denied involvement in the illegal druga trade. He said in an interview with Cebu Daily News that police “planted” the shabu that was confiscated from his possession.

Chief Insp. Regino Maramag, chief of the Pardo Police Station, said they placed Fiel under surveillance for more than a month before they planned the buy bust operation.

They sent a police poseur buyer to transact with Fiel.

Maramag said that the suspect tried to run towards his home after sensing that he was talking to a poseur buyer but he was collared by DEU operatives.

Maramag said that another drug personnality whom they arrested earlier tipped them of Fiel’s illegal drug operation and whereabouts.

He said that the suspect would not often Barangay Ermita. Fiel, he said, would constantly travel to the neighboring province of Bohol to also sell drugs.

Fiel had the same practice as his uncle Rowen who was killed in a police operation in his hiding place in Banacon Island, Getafe town, Bohol on May 2016.

Rowen was considered as the third most wanted drug personality in Cebu City.