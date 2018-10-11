Police secure the Cebu City Comelec offices as filing of COCs start

By Morexette Erram and Gerard Francisco | October 11,2018 - 11:57 AM

As of 11 a.m., no one has visited the Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices in Cebu City to file their Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

But north district Election Officer Marchel Sarno said they are prepared to accommodate anyone who would visit their office to file their COCs.

Filing of COCs is schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today (October 11) and until Wednesday (October 17). Comelec offices will be closed during the weekend.

Even before the Cebu City Comelec offices opened at 8 a.m. today, policemen from the Waterfront Police Station were already deployed in the area.

They set up a police assistance desk there to accommodate peace and order related concerns.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, in-charge of the city’s police matters, also visited the two Comelec offices shortly after these opened at 8 a.m.

Garma and Tumulak later on spoke with Sarno.

“We are thankful that the police are here to assist us,” said Sarno in an interview after their closed-door meeting.