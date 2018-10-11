Police secure affidavits of Hamada’s daughter, grandchild

The daughter and grandchild of Japanese national Junko Hamada, who was killed by a motorcycle tandem in August while along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City, met with the police to help in the ongoing investigation of her murder case.

The two Japanese nationals and their interpreter visited the Investigation Detection Management Branch (IDMB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) this morning to execute their affidavits against Hamada’s husband, who is believed to the mastermind in the killing.

Police refused to name Hamada’s husband while they continue to make follow-ups on her murder case.

Hamada’s daughter, Fumiko, and her grandchild (name withheld), executed their affidavits which the police will attach on the murder case that they will soon file against the master mind, gunman Gb Bertulfo and the suspect’s girlfriend Maryjane Aguilar.