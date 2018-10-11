Mandaue lawyers wanted Looc lot sale contract nullified

The Mandaue City Legal Office (CLO) has recommended to the City Council to nullify the contract of sale of the property in Barangay Looc.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate said they found irregularities on the documents pertaining to the sale of 35,821-square-meter foreshore land of Mandaue City government to E.C. Ouano Development and Management Corporation (Ecodemcor).

The lot was sold for P1.79 million or at least P50 per sq meter.

Lawyers found that the contract lacked an attached appraisal report that would help the Commission on Audit (COA) determine whether the transaction was advantageous or disadvantageous to the city government.

Cortes, for his part, said the issue was “a plain and simple deception” against him.